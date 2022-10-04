‘It’s crazy’ – Carlos Alcaraz reacts to topping rankings alongside Rafael Nadal

Share: 0 Shares







Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are now world number one and two respectively, marking the first time two Spanish players have topped the ATP rankings.

Nadal overtook US Open finalist Casper Ruud in the latest rankings update. Meanwhile Alcaraz stayed at number one for a fourth week.

“It means a lot to be part of the Spanish history,” Alcaraz told ATP media. “For me, to have two players at the top, is crazy.”

Individually, Alcaraz is aiming to stay atop the ATP ladder until at least the end of the season.

“I think I said at beginning of the year that the goal was to be in the top 15 players,” Alcaraz added. “And now I’m number. From now until the end of the year, I have some good tournaments ahead. [My goal] is to show the best of myself in those tournaments. “I never thought I’d be the number one this fast.” Still just 19 years old, Alcaraz is the youngest world number one ever since the ATP rankings began in 1973. That and his US Open title are still incomprehensible to the teenager.

“I haven’t had too much time to understand what I achieved at the US Open,” he said. “Yeah, honestly, I feel normal. I feel like I’m the same kid, the same guy. Of course, it’s great to achieve what I achieved at the US Open and become number one in the world, but I feel the same.

“It’s the tennis world – week after week, tournament after tournament. You have to keep focused on your goals and training.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner