Italian Open star reveals ‘sad’ coaching split despite breakthrough run

Alejandro Tabilo has detailed his recent coaching split, revealing the surprise that he has been able to stay ‘mentally stable’ for his run to the Italian Open semi-finals.

Tabilo had never previously competed at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, but has beaten the likes of world No.1 Novak Djokovic, Karen Khachanov and most recently Zhizhen Zhang to achieve his best result at this level.

After beating Zhang, the Chilean spoke about how it felt to reach this milestone in the Italian capital, “Just getting here, first time playing Rome, never thought I’d be here right now. It’s just a crazy feeling. It’s been crazy two weeks.

“There’s still another match, so I got to regroup, keep thinking about my tennis, rest well, come out on Friday with everything I got. It’s been a crazy, crazy ride.”

Despite achieving his most successful ever result at a tournament of this level, Tabilo has had to deal with the split with long-term coach Guile Gomez that came after he lost in the first round of the Madrid Open.

“There are just a few problems with kind of logistics with the coaches ’cause we have, like, a pretty big team,” explained Tabilo. “We just couldn’t see eye-to-eye to some things.

“It was a good split. We both decided it was best for us. I mean, with my coaches and everything, we’re still okay. Just we decided to split. I’ve been without a coach since right after Madrid.”