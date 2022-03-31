‘It is unfair’ suggests former world number two on lack of ’emphasis’ on Novak Djokovic record

Share: 1 Share







Alex Corretja has declared that Novak Djokovic is not given the status he deserves for achieving the record for most weeks as ATP world number one.

The world number one currently sits at a tally of 363 weeks in the top spot, the equivalent of five full years atop the rankings.

Roger Federer is second by more than a full year on 310 weeks, with Nadal sixth on 209 weeks, behind Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

“It is unfair,” two-time Roland Garros finalist Corretja told Jotdown.

“Because if that record was held by Nadal or Federer, it would be emphasised all the time as something inaccessible, insurmountable.

“Djokovic is not raised to the altars because he generates a lot of controversy and because there are many people who do not agree with his way of living life.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

“That should be separate.

“If you want to value what his sporting work is, you have to value his sporting successes.”

Djokovic first topped the ATP rankings over a decade ago, in July 2011, after he defeated Rafael Nadal to claim his maiden Wimbledon title.

Nearly ten years and 15 more Slam titles later the Serb overtook Federer’s record of 310 weeks on the week commencing 8th March 2021.

He has remained at number one for all but three weeks since, during which time Daniil Medvedev claimed pole position.

Corretja also said: “I think that Djokovic has felt for many years that he was as good as Federer and Nadal.

“He has slipped a bit and when he has caught up, he has seen that people still loved Federer and Nadal, but that they didn’t like him that much.

“And, in a way, that frustrated him because, honestly, for me, Djokovic is a very good person.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner