‘I’m overwhelmed!’ – Stefanos Tsitsipas survives formidable Taylor Fritz firepower

Stefanos Tsitsipas is now one match from equalling his best ever Australian Open result as he ousted Taylor Fritz in a tight five-set battle.

Fritz was into his first ever Slam fourth round and looked set to go a step further as he was two sets to one up having faced just one break point in the match.

But Tsitsipas broke later in the fourth and again in the decider, serving out the set and then the match respectively to reach the last eight.

“[It was] an epic match that’s what I can say,” Tsitsipas said in his post-match interview.

“I gave everything out on the court today, I’m very proud of myself.

“The way I fought, the way I stayed consistent in the moments that were very close and crucial.

“I’m overwhelmed, just too much.

“The stadium was on fire, it’s too good to be true!”

Fritz was the one who created more opportunities, setting up 15 break point chances over the course of the tie, but only converting two, the ones necessary to win the first and third sets.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas was extremely clinical with his break chances, claiming two of just three presented to him over the first four sets, before converting a third of five to set himself up to serve for the 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The mental and physical toll of the nearly three and a half hour encounter clearly affected Tsitsipas.

“Sorry I’m really tired I can barely speak right now,” he told the crowd later in his interview.

“My mind is still in the match!”

Well Tsitsipas will now have to shift his attention to his next battle as the Greek takes on another in-form big-hitter in 20-year-old 11th seed Jannik Sinner after the Italian despatched Australian number one Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

