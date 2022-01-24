Top
Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2022
ATP Tennis Players, Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tennis News, Tennis Tournaments

‘I’m overwhelmed!’ – Stefanos Tsitsipas survives formidable Taylor Fritz firepower

2 Shares

Stefanos Tsitsipas is now one match from equalling his best ever Australian Open result as he ousted Taylor Fritz in a tight five-set battle. 

Fritz was into his first ever Slam fourth round and looked set to go a step further as he was two sets to one up having faced just one break point in the match.

But Tsitsipas broke later in the fourth and again in the decider, serving out the set and then the match respectively to reach the last eight.

“[It was] an epic match that’s what I can say,” Tsitsipas said in his post-match interview.

“I gave everything out on the court today, I’m very proud of myself.

“The way I fought, the way I stayed consistent in the moments that were very close and crucial.

“I’m overwhelmed, just too much.

“The stadium was on fire, it’s too good to be true!”

Fritz was the one who created more opportunities, setting up 15 break point chances over the course of the tie, but only converting two, the ones necessary to win the first and third sets.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas was extremely clinical with his break chances, claiming two of just three presented to him over the first four sets, before converting a third of five to set himself up to serve for the 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The mental and physical toll of the nearly three and a half hour encounter clearly affected Tsitsipas.

“Sorry I’m really tired I can barely speak right now,” he told the crowd later in his interview.

“My mind is still in the match!”

Well Tsitsipas will now have to shift his attention to his next battle as the Greek takes on another in-form big-hitter in 20-year-old 11th seed Jannik Sinner after the Italian despatched Australian number one Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

🎾 Read >> Breaking tennis news

🎾 Follow >> 24/7 LIVE scores

🎾 Free >> Receive our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Tennishead CLUB, the world’s only virtual tennis club

🎾 Social >>Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Order >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted retail partner

Matteo Berrettini Australian Open 2022
‘Congrats!’ Slam legend toasts Matteo Berrettini’s record-setting Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2022
‘Get him out of there!’ – Demands Australian Open icon on Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father
Nick Kyrgios Australian Open 2022
‘They were a bit salty’ – Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis play off Australian Open fight threat
Emma Raducanu Australian Open 2022
Becker ‘worried’ by Emma Raducanu’s plans to train after early Australian Open exit
Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022
Daniil Medvedev ‘needs to step up’ urges John McEnroe after Australian Open struggle
Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022
‘I freaking can’t pee!?’ – Daniil Medvedev perplexed and irritated at Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2022
2 Shares
By
0
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap