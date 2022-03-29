‘I’ll put my soul out there’ declares Stefanos Tsitsipas on shot at US Open revenge over Carlos Alcaraz

Share: 0 Shares







Stefanos Tsitsipas will leave everything out on the court against Carlos Alcaraz as he looks to avenge his US Open loss at the hands of the Spanish teenager, the world number five has said after advancing to the last 16.

The Greek star downed Miami 25th seed Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 to extend his record against the Australian to 8-0 at ATP tour level and set a rematch with world number 16 Alcaraz.

Tsitsipas played out an epic with Alcaraz in one of the matches of the US Open last year, eventually losing out in a fifth set tiebreak after more than four hours on court.

Tsitsipas said on facing Alcaraz again: “I’m going to try and fight, he’s a great player.

“For me, it is going to be a big challenge to step out on the court.

“I like these kinds of challenges, I’m going to put my soul out there and give it my all.”

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

While Tsitsipas required three sets in his first match in Miami against American JJ Wolf to advance, Alcaraz has won both his matches so far in straight sets, overcoming Marton Fucsovics and Marin Cilic respectively.

The Spaniard is 14-2 so far in 2022 and has already claimed a second career ATP title at the 500 level Rio Open in February.

Tsitsipas is has more wins but also more losses this year with a record of 17-6 but is yet to claim a title in the new year.

After reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open for a second year running he then got to the final of Rotterdam but lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime there.

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner