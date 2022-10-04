Iga Swiatek urges governing bodies to rethink ‘unsafe’ scheduling

Iga Swiatek has slammed the WTA and ITF for their combined scheduling of the tour finals and Billie Jean King Cup so close to one another.

The US Open champion chose to withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup as a result of its proximity to the WTA Finals.

The WTA Finals will run from 31st October to 7th November in Fort Worth Texas. Immediately after from 8th November, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals kick off across the Atlantic in Glasgow, UK.

“I was thinking it through a lot and discussing it with my team, but I will not be able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow,” Swiatek announced on social media. “It makes me sad. I’m very sorry, because I play for Poland whenever it’s possible and I always give it my best.

“Playing in Poland this year [in the qualifiers] was an honour and I hoped to do this again at the end of the season.”

Poland will take on the Czech Republic and USA in Group D of the international tournament in Glasgow. The USA may also find themselves depleted with likely Finals qualifiers Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff also set to compete in Texas.

“I’m disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing time zones,” Swiatek said. “The situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury.

“I’m going to talk to the WTA and ITF in order to change something. This situation is difficult not only for the players like me, but mainly for the tennis fans that support our sport.”

