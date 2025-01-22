Iga Swiatek earns $115K per hour on court this Australian Open

With fewer than six hours on court, Iga Swiatek advances to the Australian Open semifinals, continuing her pursuit of a sixth Grand Slam title.

Iga Swiatek’s dominant performance at the 2025 Australian Open has seen her reach the semifinals with under six hours spent on court. Semi-finalists are guaranteed $690,000 for reaching the last four. This remarkable efficiency has translated into approximately $115,000 per hour, underlining her status as one of the most dominant players in tennis today. “I’m ruthless,” she confidently stated.

Swiatek, currently ranked world No. 1, is one of the youngest players to have achieved significant success on the WTA Tour. At just 21 years old, she has already won 22 singles titles, including five Grand Slam titles. Her victory at the 2020 French Open made her the youngest player to win the tournament in more than 20 years, and she continues to set records as one of the most promising talents in the sport.

Throughout her career, Iga Swiatek has displayed an ability to perform under pressure, with her aggressive playing style and mental resilience leading her to consistently outperform her competition. Notable wins include a 6-1 6-0 victory over 2021 U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu and a 6-1 6-2 victory over 8th seeded Emma Navarro. She is set to face 19th seeded Madison Keys in the semi-finals.

Iga Swiatek’s journey to the 2025 Australian Open semifinals is a testament to her relentless drive and focus. With each match, she proves why she is one of the most dominant players in tennis right now. The combination of her natural talent, work ethic, and ability to perform under pressure makes her a true champion in the making. As she continues to dominate the field, it’s clear that her potential is limitless, and her future in tennis looks brighter than ever. Watching her in action is a reminder of the power of determination and the ability to rise to the occasion.

