‘I’d beat 95% of the tour’ – Nick Kyrgios backs his level despite Australian Open exit

Nick Kyrgios has pointed out that though he went out of the Australian Open in just the second round, he did so to arguably the best player in the world at the moment, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is red-hot in Melbourne as he looks to reach back-to-back Australian Open finals and hopefully go one step further by clinching the title and securing consecutive Slam titles.

So it was a tough ask for Kyrgios to down the highest seed in the draw, but he did whip up the Australian Open crowd to buoy him to claim a set before going out 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to the in-form Russian.

“I’m incredibly proud of my performance today,” he began by saying in his post-match press conference.

“I believe that match-up-wise I think if you asked everyone on tour, I think they would probably vote [Medvedev] the best player in the world at the moment,”

“His consistency, every game he doesn’t drop his level. He shows up every game.”

While Kyrgios did not offer enough resistance to stop the Russian in his tracks, he did put on an impressive display, particularly considering he had not played competitively since September before the Australian Open and contracted Covid barely a week ahead of the event.

“No matter how little I train or how much I play I’ll always lift for matches like this,” Kyrgios asserted.

“Obviously I’m not happy with drawing Daniil Medvedev in the second round because my ranking has slipped.

“You know, if I play 95% of people tonight on that court I think I win, to be honest with you.

“But that’s the way it is, I’m proud. I’m just proud of the way I carried myself.

“I fought, I gave a good show, and that’s it.”

