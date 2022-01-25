‘I want to win this f***ing thing!’ – Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continue crazy Australian Open run

Share: 2 Shares







The all-Aussie pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis ousted a third consecutive seeded opponent as they march into the semi-finals of the Australian Open doubles.

What started as a moment has become a movement as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis overcame sixth seeds Tim Puetz and Michael Venus 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to book their place in the last four in Melbourne.

The two friends had previously won just one doubles match as a pair in three appearances in the Australian Open doubles.

They have now won four matches to reach the semi-finals, with their second round win over top seeds and Wimbledon champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic providing the catalyst for the fairytale run.

“Unreal scenes,” Kyrgios began the pair’s on-court interview as he addressed the Kia Arena crowd after defeating Puetz and Venus.

“When [Kokkinakis and I] were young playing under-12s, we grew up at Melbourne Park, and to say that we did it together [to get to] the semi-finals.

“I’m not finished, I want to win this f***ing thing to be honest bro!” Kyrgios asserted to rapturous applause from the fans.

The battle had it all from brilliant points to a tender gesture from Kyrgios after accidentally hitting a young fan after putting away a smash.

As in their previous matches the atmosphere was electric throughout the encounter.

“When we walk through that tunnel there’s no feeling like it,” explained Kokkinakis of the experience.

“We’re seeing these stands packed, everyone’s going [crazy], we don’t want anything else this is perfect.

“I haven’t played in a doubles match even a singles match with atmosphere like this!”

The duo take on third seeds and 2021 Wimbledon finalists Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers for a place in the Australian Open doubles final.

🎾 Read >> Breaking tennis news

🎾 Follow >> 24/7 LIVE scores

🎾 Free >> Receive our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Tennishead CLUB, the world’s only virtual tennis club

🎾 Social >>Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Order >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted retail partner