‘I didn’t break any rules!’ – Rublev clarifies alarming Covid comments

Andrey Rublev has clarified his comments regarding his entry into Australia and the Australian Open, emphasising he “would never put other people’s lives in danger, I’m responsible for my actions.”

Over the Christmas period, World number six Rublev’s off-season and Australian Open preparations were dealt a blow when he contracted Covid-19.

However, the Russian recently claimed that he was allowed to enter into Australia despite having a Covid-19 infection.

Speaking to Eastern European sports network Sport Klub, Rublev initially said “I am not being tested personally now because I just got over the coronavirus.

“When I flew to Australia, I was still positive, but the level of Covid SS, as it is called, I will not lie, it was very low and not dangerous.

“I was allowed to enter the country. In addition, I spent more than ten days in quarantine.”

These comments alarmed many and as such Rublev has now released a statement to social media clarifying his comments. Rublev also claimed there was a misunderstanding and his message had been “crumpled” by the media’s relaying of the information.

The statement reads “I passed my first positive test a few days before the official statement on social networks, which I made because I respect the audience and the fans. I think they should know why I wasn’t at the ATP Cup.

“I immediately isolated myself. The rules in Spain are very simple – quarantine is ten days. All this time I didn’t leave the house. I started training a few days before my flight to Australia.

“The team and I flew to Melbourne, observing all protocols. Quarantine was over, vaccinations were delivered. We immediately passed the antigen test. The result was negative. So I could move freely.

“By the way, before Australia, by the end of quarantine, all my antigen tests were also negative. And before the flight to Melbourne, the tests were also negative.

“The CT level (the level which shows how much of the virus an infected person holds or carries) was at around 35. This is not dangerous for others and means that I am not a carrier of the disease.

“Despite this, I was quarantined for ten days. All this time I was in touch with doctors, representatives of the tournament. I didn’t break any rules

“I would never put other people’s lives in danger. I am a person who is responsible for my actions.

“I am sorry that the published information sometimes loses its meaning, and my previous story turned out to be very crumpled (misconstrued) I hope now I have managed to convey my thoughts correctly.”

