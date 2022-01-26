‘I asked myself, what would Novak do?’ – Australian Open crowd responds frostily to Medvedev Djokovic nod

The Australian Open crowd took to booing when Daniil Medvedev mentioned world number one Novak Djokovic after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime from two sets to love down.

After recovering a set, the US Open champion even survived a match point on his serve in the fourth set, but held it off with a big first serve out wide.

In his post-match interview, when Jim Courier asked how Medvedev was able to fight back for the victory, the Russian could not explain it himself.

“I have no idea!” He admitted.

“I mean, talking about the match point, I managed to to serve well.

“If it had been a second serve, we never know what would happen.

“Talking about the whole match.

“It’s funny this bag, I usually come with a lot of [spare] clothes, just in case, you know six shirts, three pairs of shoes, whatever.

“Now it’s empty!”

Courier continued his line of questioning, in particular asking Medvedev to explain what was going through his head as he was two sets down to Auger-Aliassime.

“I didn’t really know what to do,” Medvedev explained.

“Actually I don’t know if people are going to like it but I told myself “what would Novak [Djokovic] do?””

The crowd then responded with cheers before others drowned out those cheers with boos.

“Because he is one of the greatest champions, or Rafa [Nadal] or Roger [Federer] to be honest, they’ve won so many matches like this.”

At mention of Nadal and Federer, the crowd cheered in response.

“And I just thought “ok, I’m going to make [Auger-Aliassime] work.”

“If he wants to win it, he needs to fight until the last point, even if it’s 5-0, 40-0 for him, I’m going to try to make him tired for the next match, you know?

“Just fight until the last point, and it worked.”

Medvedev will be the one playing that next match as he sets a ninth career meeting with world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the 2022 Australian Open final.

With the semi-final line-up complete, the winner of that match will face either Matteo Berrettini or Rafael Nadal for the title in Melbourne.

