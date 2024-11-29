Hubert Hurkacz announces partnership with Andy Murray’s former coach

Hubert Hurkacz has announced that he will be working with Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu in 2025, with the World No.16 replacing long-term coach Craig Boynton.

Hurkacz had worked with Boynton since March 2019, rising from outside the top 65 to a career-high ranking of World No.6.

Highlights from their five year partnership include winning eight ATP titles, headlined by Masters 1000 victories in Miami (2021) and Shanghai (2023).

However, after the US Open earlier this year Boynton took to social media to announce that he had parted ways with the Pole.

“What a special ride these past five years have been. We have experienced so many unbelievable highs and have grown so much together, however, sometimes good things must come to an end,” Boynton said on Instagram.

“Hubi and I have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. So grateful for our time together. I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life and the opportunities that will come.”

And now Hurkacz has announced who will fill the shoes of Boynton, with former World No.1 Lendl and two-time Olympic champion Massu set to coach the 27-year-old.

Both have Grand Slam winning experience, with Lendl guiding the aforementioned Murray to all three of his major titles, while Massu was Dominic Thiem’s coach when he won the 2020 US Open.

Upon the announcement of his new mentors, Hurkacz revealed what he is hoping to gain from both Lendl and Massu, “Having Nicolas Massu and Ivan Lendl as part of my team is an honor. Their knowledge and dedication inspire me to work harder than ever, and I’m ready to put in the hard work.

“I’m excited and optimistic for season 2025 and beyond. This has been a year of ups and downs; I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot, and I can finally say I am fully healthy and ready for the challenges ahead.”

Hurkacz will begin his season with new coaches Lendl and Massu representing Poland at the United Cup in Sydney.

Inside the baseline…

This is a big statement of intent from Hubert Hurkacz, who has only reached one Grand Slam quarter-final (Australian Open 2024) since his breakout run to the Wimbledon semi-finals three years ago. Hurkacz had a tricky end to his 2024 season, after a knee injury at Wimbledon caused such disruption, but on his day can be a problem for anyone. Both Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu know what it takes to elevate a player to that next level, and this could make Hurkacz a huge threat, particularly at Wimbledon next year with his serve as such a weapon.

