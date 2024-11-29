Simona Halep hits out at ‘injustice’ after Iga Swiatek doping verdict

Simona Halep has reacted to the news that Iga Swiatek has accepted a one year ban, after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) back in August.

The news was confirmed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) yesterday, with Swiatek being found to have ‘no significant fault or negligence’ on the grounds of contamination to the medication she was taking (melatonin).

As a result, Swiatek has received a shorter suspension, of which she only has seven days remaining, and will not miss any more tournaments.

Polish tennis player Iga Świątek has accepted a one-month suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. — International Tennis Integrity Agency (@itia_tennis) November 28, 2024



This news has caused a lot of reaction across the tennis world, including from Simona Halep, who was banned for four years after testing positive for another prohibited substance in roxadustat at the 2022 US Open.

Halep appealed this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the grounds of contamination, with her suspension being reduced from four years to nine months back in March of this year, enabling the former World No.1 to return to action straight away.

Upon the news of Swiatek’s suspension, Halep took to Instagram to express her frustrations, “I’m sitting and trying to understand, but it’s really impossible for me to understand something like this. I stand and ask myself, why is there such a big difference in treatment and judgment? I can’t find and I don’t think there can be a logical answer. It can only be bad will from ITIA, the organisation that has done absolutely everything to destroy me despite the evidence.

“I really wanted to destroy the last years of my career, I wanted something that I could never have imagined would be wanted. I always believed in good, I believed in the fairness of this sport, I believed in goodness. It was painful, is painful and maybe the injustice that was done to me will always be painful.”

Halep added, “How is it possible that in identical cases happening around the same time ITIA to have completely different approaches to my detriment? How could I accept that the WTA and the players council did not want to return me the ranking that I deserved?!”

Despite being able to compete since March, Halep has only played four WTA tournaments after a knee injury disrupted her scheduled return.

And the Romanian continued her social media statement to explain the toll this situation has had on her, as well as thanking those that have shown support over the past two years.

“I lost two years of my career, I lost many nights when I couldn’t sleep, thoughts, anxiety, questions without answers…but I won justice. It turned out that it was a contamination and that the biological passport was a pure invention,” said Halep. “And I won something else, my soul remained clean!! I feel disappointed, I feel mad, I feel frustrated, but I do not feel evil even now.”

The 33-year-old continued, “I am grateful for the support and unconditional love of those who have been by my side every day. THANK YOU! In all the naughtiness, I also received love because those who offered me love in those moments really knew me! Perhaps this is the biggest victory!

“As we know well that every morning the sun rises for everyone, but it’s good to rise finding yourself with a flawless soul! And that’s how I am, packed and proud of what I am!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep)

With the ITIA receiving lots of backlash for their handling of doping cases in recent years, the organisation have now released a statement to the BBC defending their decisions.

“No two cases are the same, they often involve different circumstances, and direct comparisons are not always helpful,” the statement read. “The product contaminated in Ms Swiatek’s case was a regulated medication, not a supplement.

“We deal with each case based on the facts and evidence, not a player’s name, ranking or nationality. When a prohibited substance is found in a player’s system, we investigate it thoroughly. We urge players to exercise extreme caution when taking supplements and we are always happy to answer any questions they have.”

Inside the baseline…

Simona Halep’s frustration is completely understandable, given that she believes these two cases are identical, but have received completely different outcomes. Halep is not the only player to have expressed their opinions on this situation, with multiple players including Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov also taking to social media to air their views. What does seem to be the main thing that the ITIA needs to improve is their transparency, with many people suspecting that something was up when Swiatek withdrew from tournaments in Asia, while not knowing what that was until now.

READ MORE – Iga Swiatek: This situation could undermine the image I’ve been building for years

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner