Holger Rune Schedule: Where will the Dane play without Boris Becker?

Holger Rune has had a chaotic start to 2024, reaching an ATP Final, losing in the second round of the Australian Open and changing his new coaching setup after only a few months together. But, where is the world No.7 looking to compete next?

Rune began working with six-time Grand Slam singles champion Boris Becker in October of last year, in the German’s first stint as a coach since leading Novak Djokovic to six majors between 2013 and 2016.

The Dane then added a former mentor of another ‘big three’ player in December, bringing in Roger Federer’s coach of 15 years, Severin Luthi, to help share the responsibility with Becker.

However, last week it was announced that Luthi would not be continuing his role due, as he is unable to fulfill Rune’s schedule and Becker has now followed suit.

I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need… — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) February 6, 2024

It appears that Rune will now work with compatriot and former top 50 player Kenneth Carlsen, as he looks to find some stability in an important part of the season.

Where is Holger Rune playing next?

Despite it seeming like a good potential time for Rune to regroup after some major changes to his setup, the 20-year-old is currently scheduled to compete for the next seven weeks.

Not only this, but Rune is also expected to play in Oslo this weekend at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition event.

Here is Rune’s current ATP schedule upto and including the sunshine double:

ABN AMRO Open: Rotterdam (ATP 500) – Begins 12th February

Los Cabos Open (ATP 250) – Begins 19th February

Mexican Open: Acapulco (ATP 500) – Begins 26th February

BNP Paribas Open: Indian Wells (ATP 1000) – Begins 4th March

Miami Open (ATP 1000)* – Begins 19th March

*Entry list not yet released, but very likely that Rune will enter this tournament.

How many ranking points does Holger Rune have to defend?

Rune has a similar schedule this year as to what he had in 2023, just adding the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

Despite reaching the semi-final in Acapulco last year, the world No.7 is likely to see this section of the season as an opportunity to improve his results.

Here is the full breakdown of points that Rune is expected to drop and could gain over the next couple of months:

Rotterdam 2023 – Second Round (45 points)

Acapulco 2023 – Semi-final (180 points)

Indian Wells 2023 – Third Round (45 points)

Miami Open 2023 – Fourth Round (90 points)

Total Ranking points Rune has to defend upto and including Miami: 360 points

Maximum Ranking Points Rune can gain upto and including Miami 2024: 3250 points

Minimum Ranking Points Murray can gain upto and including Miami 2024: 60 points

