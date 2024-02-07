Holger Rune reveals that he is looking for ‘perfect match’ after Boris Becker split

Holger Rune has released a statement after his shock split from Boris Becker, with the Dane thanking ‘everyone involved in the process’.

Rune began working with the former No.1 back in October, in Becker’s first coaching role since leading Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles.

The 20-year-old then added Roger Federer’s former coach, Severin Luthi, in December, but that relationship came to an end last week after it was revealed that the Swiss could not fully commit to Rune’s schedule.

Very happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris ???? pic.twitter.com/ZGsOzojfNZ — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) December 20, 2023

And now Rune has also ended his coaching relationship with Becker, with the German announcing the news on social media last night, “I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect.”

Becker continued, “We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can. Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now. I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his n.1 fan. I truly appreciated this journey together. BB.”

I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need… — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) February 6, 2024

Rune has now also released a statement of his own to Danish media, with the world No.7 thanking his three coaches this year in Becker, Luthi and Lars Christensen.

“As you know, I have tried different coaching constellations during the last 12 months,” said Rune. “After working with the same coach for 15 years, my entire tennis life, it is not easy to find the perfect match on the first try.

“I have learned a lot and found out what is important for me to feel good and at the same time develop as I want. I have big ambitions and big goals, and I need people around me who have the same vision. And people I can trust to achieve my goals. I need people who know me – who can be there all the time.”

He added, “It gives me security and joy in a world with changing environments and conditions every week. I would like to thank everyone involved in the process, Lars, Boris, Severin, I love you.”

After the split with Luthi, Rune’s mum and manager, Aneke, confirmed that her son would be working with compatriot and former top 50 player Kenneth Carlsen.

Rune is scheduled to compete on the ATP Tour in Rotterdam next week, but first will play the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Oslo over the weekend.

Inside the baseline…

It does seem a strange turn of events that have lead Holger Rune to call an end to three coaching relationships this year, but it seems as though things have ended on good terms from both sides. It will be interesting to see how this lack of a foundation affects the No.7, as he has already had some mixed results to kick-off the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Boris Becker steps down as Holger Rune’s coach

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner