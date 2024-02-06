Boris Becker steps down as Holger Rune’s coach

Boris Becker announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down as Holger Rune’s coach with ‘immediate effect’, becoming the second coach that the Dane has parted ways with in the past week.

The six-time grand slam champion revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that the split was due to “professional and private responsibilities”.

After serving eight months of a 30-month sentence for hiding financial assets and loans, Becker returned to coaching in October 2023 to join Rune’s team.

I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need… — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) February 6, 2024

Having completed their initial goal of qualifying the 20-year-old for the ATP Finals, there were question marks surrounding the future of their partnership.

Considering the progress achieved, they elected to extend their time together into the 2024 season, though this was to minimal success.

The world No.7 fell agonisingly short in the final of the Brisbane International and then bowed out to fellow next-gen Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the Australian Open.

Becker guided world No.1 Novak Djokovic to an impressive six majors during his time as the Serb’s coach between 2014-2016, but things were always going to be a little different with the young Dane.

Rune’s puzzling start to the campaign continued last week in Montpellier as he was forced to retire from his semi-final match while trailing a set and a break, provoking jeers from the French crowd.

Just days later, the German took to X to announce that he was stepping down.

What’s next for Holger Rune after Boris Becker split?

In December, Rune added Severin Luthi – former coach of Roger Federer – to join Becker in a star-studded coaching setup. But following a disappointing showing at the Australian Open, Rune decided to part ways Luthi.

Now, with Luthi and Becker out of the picture, Rune will be on the look out for a permanent coach to join his team to prepare for the fast approaching masters events in Indian Wells and Miami.

