Top
Boris Becker - US Open 2015, Holger Rune - Roland Garros 2024, Patrick Mouratoglou - Australian Open 2019
Tennis News, Wimbledon, WTA Tennis Players

Holger Rune claims former coach Boris Becker’s social media post is ‘super strange’


Holger Rune has responded to former coach Boris Becker on social media, labelling the German’s post as ‘super strange’.

Rune and Becker had a five month spell of working together between October 2023 and February of this year.

However, it was revealed that their partnership had come to an end after Becker admitted that he could not commit as much as Rune would need for the collaboration to be successful.

As a consequence, Rune reunited with previous coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who has also worked with Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Simona Halep.

The pair have been working together ever since, but Becker began some speculation after making this social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Quick question: I see @pmouratoglou in London but NOT with @holgerrune2003 at @Wimbledon …they are still working together?!?”

This was met with a swift response by Rune, with the Dane questioning why Becker did not message him privately.

“Super strange you don’t ask me this question directly as we text together about other stuff (laughing face),” said Rune. “The answer to your question is yes we work together. Sharing the tournaments between us as planned.”

Rune is also believed to be working with compatriot Michael Mortensen, as he looks ahead to the grass court major.

The 21-year-old will begin his Wimbledon campaign later today against Soon-woo Kwon.

Inside the baseline…

Although Holger Rune has been prone to a more questionable social media post over the years, this was a fairly measured and sensible response from the young Dane. Rune was probably right, in that if you already have some form of relationship and speak privately, then any sort of communication should remain private as a form of respect for one another.

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka ‘heartbroken’ to withdraw from Wimbledon

 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

 Social >> FacebookTwitter & YouTube

 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner 


By
0

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.