Holger Rune claims former coach Boris Becker’s social media post is ‘super strange’

Holger Rune has responded to former coach Boris Becker on social media, labelling the German’s post as ‘super strange’.

Rune and Becker had a five month spell of working together between October 2023 and February of this year.

However, it was revealed that their partnership had come to an end after Becker admitted that he could not commit as much as Rune would need for the collaboration to be successful.

I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need… — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) February 6, 2024

As a consequence, Rune reunited with previous coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who has also worked with Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Simona Halep.

The pair have been working together ever since, but Becker began some speculation after making this social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Quick question: I see @pmouratoglou in London but NOT with @holgerrune2003 at @Wimbledon …they are still working together?!?”

This was met with a swift response by Rune, with the Dane questioning why Becker did not message him privately.

“Super strange you don’t ask me this question directly as we text together about other stuff (laughing face),” said Rune. “The answer to your question is yes we work together. Sharing the tournaments between us as planned.”

Super strange you don’t ask me this question directly as we text together about other stuff ???? The answer to your question is yes we work together. Sharing the tournaments between us as planned — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) June 30, 2024

Rune is also believed to be working with compatriot Michael Mortensen, as he looks ahead to the grass court major.

The 21-year-old will begin his Wimbledon campaign later today against Soon-woo Kwon.

Inside the baseline…

Although Holger Rune has been prone to a more questionable social media post over the years, this was a fairly measured and sensible response from the young Dane. Rune was probably right, in that if you already have some form of relationship and speak privately, then any sort of communication should remain private as a form of respect for one another.

