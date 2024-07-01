Aryna Sabalenka ‘heartbroken’ to withdraw from Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka has announced her withdrawal from Wimbledon, with the world No.3 admitting that her ‘shoulder is not cooperating’.

Sabalenka was scheduled to play American Emina Bektas today at The Championships, but that match will no longer go ahead after the Belarusian released a statement on social media confirming her withdrawal from the tournament.

“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year,” said Sabalenka. “I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year.”

The two-time Australian Open champion had hinted that there was a possibility that she would not play at Wimbledon this year in her pre-tournament press conference, with Sabalenka explaining that she had developed a ‘rare’ shoulder injury.

This injury had forced Sabalenka to retire from a tour match for the first time in her career at the Berlin Open.

As a result, Sabalenka will drop 780 ranking points from reaching the semi-finals last year and has been replaced by lucky loser Erika Andreeva.

Inside the baseline…

It is such a shame for Aryna Sabalenka, who did warn us that there was a high possibility that this could happen. Although the likes of Coco Gauff would not wish injury on someone, the bottom half of the draw is now wide open and gives the American a huge opportunity to reach her first Wimbledon final. Hopefully Sabalenka’s injury just needs time to heal and she can be back fit for the American hard court swing.

