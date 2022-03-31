‘He’s the real deal’ – Andy Roddick heaps praise on ‘animal’ Carlos Alcaraz

Former World number one Andy Roddick couldn’t praise teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz enough after the Spaniard stormed into the quarter-finals at the Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz showed off his powers of recovery as he came from 2-5 down in the first set to win 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 50 minutes. The win means that Alcaraz has not dropped a single set throughout the tournament so far. He even pulled a shot of the year contender with a ridiculous tweener lob.

Reacting to Alcaraz’s win in Miami, former US Open Champion Andy Roddick could not help but compliment the tenacious 18 year old, even referring to him as an ”animal”.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, the American said, “This guy moves like it’s unbelievable. People normally have to grow into their movement a little bit and he doesn’t need much time to fire the forehand.”

”Most of the guys with huge forehands need two feet under them to give it a ride. This guy can turn on it real quick, almost like Andre Agassi used to. You would hit a big ball to him and it would come back just as fast.”

“This guy is no joke. He’s the real deal and I don’t know that this [the win over Tsitsipas] is an upset. I don’t know that we’ve seen someone this young, who you kind of expect to win matches like this often. This guy is an animal.

Alcaraz is set to face World number 48 Miomir Kecmanović for a place in the last four. The Serbian beat Indian Wells Champion Taylor Fritz to claim his quarter-final spot. Alcaraz will be looking to add a third ATP title to his collection and win his first ever Masters 1000 title.

