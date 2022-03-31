Carlos Alcaraz hits point-of-the-year contender to knock out Stefanos Tsitsipas

Teenager sensation Carlos Alcaraz delivered a tennis masterclass to dispatch Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the Miami Open quarter-finals.

18-year-old Spanish hotshot Alcaraz stormed past World number five Tsitsipas at the Miami Open, beating the Greek in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

This was just the second occasion the duo have faced each other, with their last meeting coming in a five-set thriller at last year’s US Open. As such, the Spaniard leads the head-to-head having overpowered the Greek both times.

The match promised to be a classic and got off to a thunderous start. Just ten minutes into the encounter with the score at just one game a piece, spectators witnessed what could be the point of the season as both Alcaraz and Tsitsipas hit incredible between-the-leg shots.

Whilst Tsitsipas breezed into a 5-2 lead, a resilient Alcaraz impressively battled his way back by winning five games in a row to take the first set 7-5.

Alcaraz then won the second set 6-3 in more commanding fashion to secure a fifth career win against an opponent within the World’s top ten.

In doing so, the Spaniard earned such an accomplishment aged just 12 days older than 21-time Grand Slam champion and Alcaraz’ idol Rafael Nadal was when he achieved the same feat.

Additionally, with the result Alcaraz is now set to rise to 15th in the World rankings, his end-of-year target.

Alcaraz is now 15-2 for the season and is just one victory away from reaching successive Masters 1000 semi-finals.

Speaking after the victory, Alcaraz said “it was really, really tough. He was playing unbelievable.

“It was a very tough match, but it was amazing to play in front of this crowd. It was quite amazing to get so much support.

“Having the opportunity to beat Stefanos in front of a crowd like that made it even more spectacular. It was a lot of fun,” Alcaraz shared.

“It took a lot of energy to come back from the first set. All I can say is that I fought until the last ball to turn the first set around.

“I know it wasn’t the main pitch [court] of the tournament, but it’s still a great stadium anyway. It was full of people. Really, it has been incredible, competing in front of a grandstand like this, totally incredible.”

Alcaraz will face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic who beat Indian Wells victor Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The remarkable point where both players hit ‘tweeners’ can be watched below:

