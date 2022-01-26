‘He did a fantastic job’ – Former world number four hails ‘exciting’ Stefanos Tsitsipas versatility

Former British number one Tim Henman is excited for the future of Stefanos Tsitsipas after seeing the options he had in ousting Jannik Sinner to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Tsitsipas made short work of Sinner in what could have been a very tough battle as he defeated the young Italian in straight sets and less than two hours on-court.

Henman was particularly impressed by the attacking intent of Tsitsipas, as well as the sheer diversity of approaches the Greek was able to implement.

“Tsitsipas was so aggressive, he really wanted to dominate, he wanted to push Sinner back,” Henman said on Eurosport.

“Sometimes when Sinner is moving he’s not quite as quick. He did a fantastic job.

“There’s been a bit of talk about serving and volleying, but when you see these guys with such aggressive ground strokes, if they recognise when they get the opportunity that they can shorten the points and finish the point at the net.

“The good thing about Tsitsipas is when he comes in to the net, he has decent technique on his volley so he gets rewarded.

“The thing I like about Tsitsipas is that he’s got options.

“There is Plan A, yes he is very aggressive from the baseline, he can serve and volley a bit for Plan B, and for Plan C he can finish the point coming from the back of the court.

“It makes him very exciting to watch.”

Henman was not the only former top player impressed by Tsitsipas, as Mats Wilander had plenty to say about the Greek, even comparing him to GOAT contender Rafael Nadal.

