Grigor Dimitrov reveals he ‘needs to take a little time off’ after Wimbledon retirement

Grigor Dimitrov has revealed that he will need to take some time away from the ATP Tour, after the Bulgarian suffered an injury that forced him to retire from his fourth round match at Wimbledon.

Dimitrov actually led Daniil Medvedev 3-0 in the first set of their match, but at 3-2 he slipped on the Wimbledon grass and was forced to retire after losing the next three games.

There has been much concern for Dimitrov since then, with the world No.10 now providing an update on social media, “Hi everyone – I wanted to give a little update on my end. After some tests and scans my doctor informed me that I have an abductor tear in my left leg.

“I am going to need to take a little time off, but am already starting on the rehab. Can’t thank you all enough for the nice notes of support over the past weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there!”

This injury setback comes after a resurgent year for Dimitrov, having won his first title since 2017 in Brisbane, reaching a Masters 1000 final in Miami and breaking back inside the top 10 for the first time in six years.

However, Dimitrov is not entered into the Olympics, having not fulfilled the minimum quota of representing Bulgaria in the Davis Cup.

The 33-year-old is next entered into the ATP 500 event in Washington D.C. that begins on Monday 29th July.

Inside the baseline…

It is a huge disappointment for Grigor Dimitrov, who was having such a great year and looked great on the grass of Wimbledon. However, the statement sounded generally quite positive, so hopefully it will not be too much of setback and the Bulgarian can play a part in the US hardcourt swing over the coming months.

