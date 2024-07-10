Alex de Minaur ‘devastated’ to withdraw from Wimbledon quarter-final with Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur has been forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon quarter-final with Novak Djokovic, after the Australian revealed that he ‘felt a loud crack’ in his previous match.

De Minaur was set to play the seven-time champion this afternoon on Centre Court, but announced his withdrawal from The Championships with a subsequent statement.

“Obviously not an announcement I wanted to make by any means. I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury, a little tear of the fibre cartilage that kind of is at the end of or connects to the adductor,” explained De Minaur.

“I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against [Arthur] Fils and got a scan yesterday and it confirmed that this was the injury and with high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court.”

We are devastated for you, @alexdeminaur ???? The Australian has spoken following his withdrawal from The Championships 2024 ????️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EIMtaAygmA — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2024

Many fans had speculated about a potential injury scare for De Minaur, with the world No.9 appearing concerned after beating Arthur Fils to reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

And now these fears have been confirmed, with Djokovic moving into his 13th Wimbledon semi-final.

The Serbian will await the winner of either Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti, with the men’s singles semi-finals taking place on Friday.

Inside the baseline…

It is a very disappointing announcement for Alex de Minaur to have to make, with the Australian currently having the best season of his career. However, you could just tell that something was not right after his fourth round win, as he was sat shaking his head in what should have been a great career moment. Hopefully it is not too serious and De Minaur can become fit in time for the Paris Olympic Games.

READ NEXT – Novak Djokovic defended by John McEnroe: He’s the greatest that’s ever played

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner