Exclusive: Thanasi Kokkinakis claims that ‘tennis has a long way to go’ in changing the schedule

Thanasi Kokkinakis has explained how he would change the current ATP Calendar, as well as revealing who he believes are the favourites for the Australian Open.

Kokkinakis is one of eight players at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) Grand Final in London this weekend after receiving a wildcard.

🇬🇧⏰ T-minus TWO HOURS until play gets underway, but WHO will lift the Zeus trophy at the Grand Final in London this year? 🔮 ⚡️Zeus trophy by Ehrmanns Partners Until Sunday, watch #UTSLondon by @Builderai all around the world:https://t.co/VaW00fmXGo pic.twitter.com/rDikMxDidl — UTS Tour (@uts_tour_) December 6, 2024

The UTS aims to provide a more fast-paced and innovative style of tennis, with Kokkinakis exclusively telling Tennishead that he hopes the franchise partners with the ATP in the future.

“I think if they can work with the ATP to have more of these events, I think it only attracts more fans, more spectators, more enjoyment,” explained the Australian. “You know, tennis has been one way for so long, so it’s great that they have this new sort of format, innovative and real fan engaging.

“And I think it’s good. Hopefully next time it’s not as late in the year. So we had a bit more of a break, but I think that’s where the ATP need to help and work with them.”

There has been a lot of criticism for the tennis calendar in recent months from the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and many others.

And now Kokkinakis has had his say, calling for the ATP season to be shortened to nine months, “They’re obviously trying, but yeah, I think tennis has a long ways to go as far as changing it. I think the schedule is too long. I think there’s a lot of events that aren’t exciting enough for fans.”

The World No.77 continued, “There’s a few things, I could start with a bunch, but yeah, if the season was probably nine months it would be great. Even nine months is a long season compared to a lot of other sports, so there’s a lot of things that could change.

“I also don’t think there should be any events on after sort of the Paris Masters. I don’t think there should be more ATP events after that. I mean, yeah, there’s, there’s a lot.”

Kokkinakis is now looking ahead to beginning the 2025 season in his home country, having entered the Brisbane International as an alternate ahead of the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old won the doubles title with Nick Kyrgios in Melbourne three years ago, and has now predicted who he believes are the favourites for the singles title in January.

“I’d say those two [Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz] would be top and I’d say with Novak [Djokovic] as well, I’d say those three would be top. You can’t ever underestimate him and how he’s going to sort of come back. But I’d say, yeah, those, those three are the favorite, obviously [Alexander] Zverev’s playing some great tennis right now as well.

“And I’d say those, those four probably would be top. At the top, [Taylor] Fritz is knocking on the door. There’s a lot of good players, but I’d say those three are the ones that you’d say are heavy favourites.”

The Australian Open main draw gets underway on Sunday 12th January.

