Nick Kyrgios set for return in confirmed Australian Open entry list

Nick Kyrgios has used his protected ranking to enter the Australian Open, with the full entry list for the first major of 2025 announced.

Kyrgios has only played one ATP match in the past two seasons, after struggling with a knee, foot and most recently wrist injury.

Both the knee and wrist problems have required invasive surgery, but now Kyrgios is gearing up for a return to action in the 2025 season.

As a result of his lengthy absence. Kyrgios is able to use his protected ranking before getting injured of World No.21, enabling him to comfortably enter his home major.

This will be the first time that Kyrgios plays at the Australian Open since 2022, when he won the doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Before playing in Melbourne, Kyrgios is also scheduled to compete at an upcoming exhibition in Abu Dhabi, ahead of beginning his 2025 season at the Brisbane International.

Kyrgios is one of six players to have used a protected ranking in the Australian Open men’s singles entry list, alongside Pablo Carreno Busta, Reilly Opelka, Kei Nishikori, Jenson Brooksby and Dominic Stricker.

While the women’s singles entry list sees the returning Belinda Bencic, Caty McNally, Julia Grabher, Jodie Burrage, Zheng Saisai and Danka Kovinic using their protected rankings.

Both the men’s and women’s singles entry lists feature all of the top 50 ranked players, as well as former champions including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka.

Some of the other standout names on the entry lists are Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu.

The main draw of the 2025 Australian Open will get underway on Sunday 12th January.

Inside the baseline…

Having already confirmed his intention to return to the tour next year, it is of no surprise that Nick Kyrgios features on the entry list for the Australian Open next year. However, what is unknown at this stage is how Kyrgios will fare, as he has spent a long time out of action and it seems unlikely that he will hit the ground running straight away, The Australian Open is always an interesting entry list to lookout for, as it is like a reset for a lot of players and sees big names including former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic returning.

