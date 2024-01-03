Emma Raducanu secures main draw spot at 2024 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has avoided having to play Australian Open qualifying next week, following the withdrawal of Lauren Davis.

Raducanu entered the first major of 2024 with a protected ranking of No.103, and required a total of five withdrawals to confirm her place in the main draw.

Davis has cited her withdrawal as a shoulder injury, joining the likes of Karolina Muchova, Irina Camelia-Begu, Caty McNally and Petra Kvitova, who are the other players who have pulled out of the tournament for varying reasons.

The 2023 Australian Open was the last Grand Slam tournament that Raducanu played before her injury hiatus, with the Brit losing in the second round to Coco Gauff.

This news follows Raducanu’s successful return to the matchcourt yesterday, where she battled to beat friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Auckland.

After the match, Raducanu spoke about how ‘grateful’ she was to be back, “It was a match with ups and downs and it’s always difficult playing a friend.”

“It’s difficult after having such a long hiatus but I’m grateful to be healthy, I’m grateful to be able to move my body and not be bedridden or in a wheelchair so it’s pretty amazing to be out here and playing.”

The 2021 US Open champion concluded, “I’m just really happy to be back on the tour and can’t wait to start the season and hopefully carry on injury-free and healthy.”

Raducanu now moves onto the second round where she will play second seed Elina Svitolina, with the 21-year-old heading to Melbourne following the conclusion of her tournament in Auckland.

The Australian Open begins on Sunday 14th January this year, with Raducanu and the rest of the field learning their first round opponents on Thursday 11th January.

Inside the baseline…

The positive news keeps on coming for Emma Raducanu, who will be a dangerous unseeded player for anyone in the Australian Open draw. There is a valid argument that qualifying may have done the Brit good, as she would have had more matchplay after eight months away from the sport. But, the Australian Open will be delighted that they have another big name in the main draw.

