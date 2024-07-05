Emma Raducanu reveals she took ‘literally 10 seconds’ to accept Andy Murray’s mixed doubles request

Emma Raducanu has revealed how she felt to have been asked to play Wimbledon mixed doubles with Andy Murray, with the 21-year-old labelling it as ‘a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’.

Raducanu was announced to be pairing with her compatriot on Wednesday, in what is set to be Murray’s final Wimbledon Championships.

And when speaking to press, Raducanu detailed how it felt to have received that request, “I got asked, literally like 10 seconds, I was like, ‘yeah’.”

The 2021 US Open champion continued, “For me, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think some things are bigger than just tennis. I think some things are a once-in-a-lifetime memory that you’re going to have for the rest of your life. To play at Wimbledon with Andy Murray, those things don’t come by.

“At the end of my life, at the end of my career when I’m like 70-years-old, I know I’m going to have that memory of playing Wimbledon with Andy Murray on a home Slam. For me it was an honour to be asked.”

Raducanu has played very little doubles in her professional career, having only ever competed in one WTA tournament alongside Clara Tauson back in 2022.

However, the former singles No.10 did actually beat Murray in a Battle of the Brits mixed doubles exhibition match alongside Joe Salisbury during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Murray has had previous mixed doubles success on the grounds of Wimbledon, having won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics with Laura Robson.

This is something that Raducanu made reference to, revealing that it has ‘always been something’ that she has wanted to do.

“I think since you really had an understanding that that was a mixed doubles event at Wimbledon, it’s always been something that I’ve obviously wanted to do,” explained Emma Raducanu. “Then seeing him win silver here with Laura, I was so far away from it at that time, it was like a faraway dream.

“I think the decision was for sure made as well for that kid who was, like, dreaming of this moment. I think it’s important to not lose sight of that, not let go of those feelings as a kid, why you started playing sport, why you want to play on these big courts.”

She concluded, “I want obviously to do well with him, I really don’t want to let him down. Of course, that’s the one thing I don’t want to do. I’m going to be on my best form, trying hard. Probably be more nervous for that than the singles. I just wish him the best. I think Wimbledon is Andy Murray and Andy Murray is Wimbledon. I just want to see him do well.”

Raducanu and Murray are set to compete in their first round mixed doubles match tomorrow against the pairing of Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo.

But first, Raducanu will look to reach the fourth round of the Wimbledon singles draw for the first time since her debut in 2021, when she takes on ninth seed Maria Sakkari later this afternoon.

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray is somewhat of a dream partnership, especially as they are both the most recent British Grand Slam singles champions. It is easy to forget how young Raducanu is considering her unprecedented success as a teenager, with the 21-year-old reflecting on how much she has looked up to Murray over the years, Hopefully their partnership can be successful, to give Murray one final run at Wimbledon.

