Andy Murray suggests he ‘would be more comfortable’ returning to Wimbledon as a coach

Andy Murray was given an emotional farewell ceremony on Centre Court at Wimbledon last night, with the Brit reflecting on his decorated career.

Murray played alongside his brother, Jamie, against the Australian duo of Rinky Hijikata and John Peers after withdrawing from the singles tournament following a spinal operation just over a week ago.

The Murray brothers were beaten, 7-6(6) 6-4, on Centre Court, but the main talking point came after the match when Andy was given a tribute in front of his crowd.

Joined by Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and fellow Brits Tim Henman, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans, Andy Murray was interviewed by the returning Sue Barker.

Murray was shown a video summing up his career, with tributes from former rivals Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, as well as seven-time major winner Venus Williams.

This was met by raptures of applause from the Centre Court crowd, with Murray appearing very emotional at the response by his home support.

Barker then asked Murray questions about his career and the future, with the three-time Grand Slam champion suggesting that the decision to retire has been taken out of his hands.

“It is hard, because I would love to keep playing but I can’t,” said Murray. “Physically it’s just too tough now. All the injuries have added up and they haven’t been insignificant. But I want to play forever.

“I love the sport, it’s given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years that I can use for the rest of my life. But I don’t want to stop, so it is hard.”

We couldn’t wish for better support for women’s tennis. Thank you for everything, it was a privilege to stand on Center Court tonight. Congratulations on your amazing career. You are amazing @andy_murray ???????? — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 4, 2024

With Murray set to retire from the sport in the coming months, there has been much speculation about what he will do after his playing career comes to an end.

Barker then asked the former world No.1 whether he would return to Wimbledon as a spectator, to which he implied that coaching could be a possible career avenue.

“I’m not never going to come back here! It depends who I’m watching. I hate watching my brother. I find it really difficult to watch my brother play,” joked Murray. “I love tennis. I watch it all the time. I would probably be more comfortable sitting up there in a coaching box rather than somewhere else.”

Although Murray has received his farewell tribute at Wimbledon, the 37-year-old still has the mixed doubles tournament to compete in alongside Emma Raducanu.

Inside the baseline…

It was a beautiful and highly emotional tribute for Andy Murray on Centre Court yesterday, and fully deserved for such an incredible career. It is hardly surprising that Murray wants to remain a part of tennis, as it is clear how much he loves the sport. If coaching is the avenue that Murray goes down, then the offers are likely to come flooding in, with the Brit able to offer invaluable advice especially to younger players.

