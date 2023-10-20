Emma Raducanu reveals ‘provoking’ reason for parting ways with coaches

Emma Raducanu has revealed the reasons for her frequent coaching changes and sponsorship deals, with a comeback date for the 2021 US Open champion also being announced.

Raducanu has been on the injury sidelines since losing in the first round of Stuttgart back in April, having undergone surgery to both of her wrists and left ankle.

The Brit is now eyeing a comeback and has showcased some of her rehab on social media, with Raducanu telling BBC Radio Four that she is ‘looking forward’ to ‘resetting’.

“I will be coming back with a lower ranking but I’m looking forward to starting again, resetting,” said the now world No.280. “I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve but I’ve still got 15 years in my career so there is no rush.

“Throughout my career I’ve had setbacks. I take most of my inspiration from books, I read a lot, I read Chinese history about the different dynasties.”

August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court ♥️😆 pic.twitter.com/lnnspztXrz — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 2, 2023

Raducanu has her first opportunity to play at the Olympic Games next year, and despite revealing that she wants to have ‘Olympic experience’ appears to be in no rush to qualify for Paris 2024.

“Obviously, the Olympics is such a big thing in sport. I think I could play another four if I really wanted to, so this one isn’t the immediate rush or pressure, it’s just about getting back on court,” explained the 20-year-old.

She added, “I love the Slams but I do want to have the Olympic experience. I’ll just see how it goes, if I even qualify and how it goes from there.”

With a sudden rise to fame after her shock US Open triumph two years ago, Raducanu has come under some criticism for frequent coaching changes and utilising lucrative brand deals, with some suggesting that she is no longer focussed on tennis.

And Raducanu has now answered these critics, beginning with explaining why she has had five different coaches in two years, “I ask my coaches a lot of questions. On certain occasions they haven’t been able to keep up with the questions I’ve asked and maybe that’s why it ended.”

The former No.10 continued, “It’s something I’ve always done. I keep provoking and asking questions to coaches and challenging their thinking as well. I’m not someone that you can just tell me what do and I’ll do it, I need to understand why and then I’ll do it. I think that I was always very intellectually curious from a young age. I think my dad was someone who always provoked me to think, to ask questions.

“I got my logical side from him and my resilient side from my mum. So I think that maybe I do shape and frame the way I train or the way I approach certain decisions differently and I think that it does give me an advantage because I’m not necessarily the biggest hitter or the strongest or run the fastest but I think that I can use my brain in ways that can give me a same advantage.”

I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/wrewLWVDVS — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) June 1, 2023

Raducanu also spoke about trying to get her ‘bearings’ in terms of the commercial side of being a top tennis star on the WTA Tour.

“Certain scenarios I’m still trying to get my bearings, it’s not just tennis and fitness it’s the other, it’s the commercial sides as well and that’s totally ok, because you have to think ahead about your life after your career is over and I think that a lot of the successful athletes would have said I wish maybe when I was younger I did think ahead a little bit,” revealed Raducanu.

“I think I have a lot of bandwidth and knowledge and learning, so I’m just curious about everything and every different world I can get into, but at the end of the day tennis and training is my priority.”

Although there is no official return date for Raducanu to return to the WTA Tour, it appears that she is planning a comeback for the Australian Open swing at the start of next year after signing up for an exhibition tournament in Macau.

Alongside the likes of Belinda Bencic, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Yibing Wu, Raducanu will compete at the Macau Tennis Masters between Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December.

Inside the baseline…

Raducanu has clearly carried a lot of pressure on her shoulders since her incredible US Open victory, and in some ways this time away from the tour may have been a blessing in disguise as she gets the chance to rebuild. It looks to be a very exciting Australian Open women’s singles tournament next year, with the potential of Raducanu and former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber all returning.

Emma Raducanu and her coaching changes

Raducanu has had five different permanent coaches and her partnership with most recent partnership with Sebastian Sachs is the longest of those.

Here is the timeline of events since her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021:

Nigel Sears (June – July 2021)

Andrew Richardson (July – September 2021)

Torben Beltz (November 2021 – April 2022)

Dmitry Tursunov (August 2022 – October 2022)

Sebastian Sachs (December 2022 – June 2023)

