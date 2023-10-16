Patrick Mouratoglou’s ‘Ultimate Tennis Showdown’ hits London as tickets go on sale

When super-coach Patrick Mouratoglou commits to a plan he certainly doesn’t spare any effort and one of his most high profile projects, the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, a full throttle attempt to take tennis into the 21st Century, has announced it’s 2023 season finale will take place at the Excel Centre in London from 15th to 17th December.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) was devised by Patrick Mouratoglou, recent coach to Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune as well as the founder of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academies’. The unique tournament features mic’d up players, only one serve per point and bonus cards encouraging tactics and gamification.

The UTS was first launched in 2020 but this year has really taken centre stage thanks to a roster of players including Daniil ‘The Chessmaster’ Medvedev, Andrey ‘Rublo’ Rublev and Nick ‘King’ Kyrgios combined unbelievable tennis with shots like this ’round the net smash’ from French maestro Gael Monfils.

Did you see this? 🤯 UTS shot the year by @Gael_Monfils 🏆 #UTSFrankfurtbyBuilderAI pic.twitter.com/ETLQzBN6hh — UTS 🎾 – Seoul (November 30 – December 3) (@uts_tour_) September 16, 2023

UTS is specifically designed to give spectators an unforgettable experience with matches benefiting from a set start time and lasting just 45 minutes rather then the (often criticised) format you’ll find at most professional tennis tournaments

As Mouratgolou says himself, “For me, a big part of UTS successfully engaging fans was always going to be around the players that we invited to help pioneer the sport. I believe that what makes a fan is emotional connection: getting to know a player, connecting with him and choosing to support; or the opposite—seeing an aspect of a player’s personality, and deciding to oppose him. We like sports because we like some people, and we dislike other people—we are emotionally involved. That’s why we’ve invited some of the most expressive, passionate, mer- curial players on the Tour to be part of UTS. Individuals like Nick Kyr- gios, Alexander Bublik, Gael Monfils and Frances Tiafoe are almost guaranteed to get the crowd involved, one way or another.”

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown London tickets experiences available are:

UTS Baseline

To Eat: N/A – this is a ticket + drinks package

To Drink: Complimentary bar of wine, beer and soft drinks

Your view: Premium grandstand tickets behind the baseline

Closer to the action: Access to VIP bar in the Capital Suites, 3pm-10pm*

UTS Premium Lounge

To Eat: Afternoon tea, two course buffet

To Drink: Complimentary bar of wine, beer and soft drinks

Dining Style: Individual places in shared lounge

Your view: VIP Courtside tickets – side-on to the players

Closer to the action: VIP hospitality offered in the Capital Suites 3pm-10pm*, seats located first few rows on court, closest to the players

UTS On Court Advantage – includes a signed fan article and 30 min on-court tennis clinic (currently on the Thursday) with Patrick Mouratoglou, UTS founder, plus one of the UTS players

To Eat: Snacks on arrival, two course buffet, end of day snacks

To Drink: Complimentary bar of Champagne, wine, beer and spirits

Dining Style: Individual places in intimate setting (max 10 covers)

Your view: VVIP tickets in players’ box – side-on to the players,

Closer to the action: VIP suite access 3pm-10pm*, seats located first few rows on court, closest to the players

Ultimate Tennis Showdown London tickets are on sale now through tennis hospitality and expereince specialists Keith Prowse

