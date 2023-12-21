Emma Raducanu reunited with childhood coach in Australian Open preparations

Emma Raducanu is gearing up to return to the WTA Tour after a nine month hiatus, and has began to compile a coaching team together after calling an end to her working relationship with Sebastian Sachs in June.

Raducanu last played a competitive match at the Stuttgart Open in June, winning only three games against Jelena Ostapenko.

After this heavy defeat, Raducanu revealed that she needed to undergo surgeries to both wrists and her left ankle, forcing the Brit to miss Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

During this time away, the 2021 US Open champion announced that she had parted ways with coach Sachs, citing ‘unfortunate circumstances’ for the separation.

Raducanu is now looking to return, after receiving a wildcard for the Auckland Classic and has used a protected ranking of No.103 to enter the Australian Open.

Currently, the 21-year-old will have to play in qualifying in Melbourne, but only needs a handful of withdrawals to receive direct entry into the main draw.

As Raducanu’s preparations for the 2024 season ramp up, it has been reported that she has reunited with her junior coach Nick Cavaday at the Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) National Tennis Centre in London.

Cavaday, who has previously coached Brits Aljaz Bedene and Dominic Inglot, had originally worked with Raducanu at the LTA’s High Performance in Bromley during her junior days,

It is not yet confirmed whether Cavaday will be heading with Raducanu down under, when she begins her return in Auckland on Monday 1st January.

Nāu mai, haere mai to @emmaraducanu 🤩🇬🇧 We can’t wait to see this Grand Slam champion make her 2024 return to the court in Auckland! Get ready for some summer heat on Centre Court 🔥 🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/cC2FzIgMy2#ASBClassic #LetsPlay pic.twitter.com/ghQjsGXcgK — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) December 6, 2023

Inside the baseline…

Emma Raducanu is one of many big names returning at the start of the 2024 season, and will likely take time to settle back into playing matches after such a lengthy time out. It might be a good idea to work with someone like Cavaday, who knows what Raducanu was like before her incredible jump into the spotlight following her surprise run to the 2021 US Open title.

Emma Raducanu and her coaching changes

Raducanu has had five different permanent coaches and her partnership with most recent partnership with Sebastian Sachs is the longest of those.

Here is the timeline of Raducanu’s coaches since her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021:

Nigel Sears (June – July 2021)

Andrew Richardson (July – September 2021)

Torben Beltz (November 2021 – April 2022)

Dmitry Tursunov (August 2022 – October 2022)

Sebastian Sachs (December 2022 – June 2023)

I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/wrewLWVDVS — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) June 1, 2023

