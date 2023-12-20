Emma Raducanu ‘a potential to win another Slam’ claims Casper Ruud

Emma Raducanu has been backed to impress upon her return by Casper Ruud, with the three-time Grand Slam finalist labelling the Brit ‘explosive’.

Raducanu has been away from the WTA Tour since April, where she faced a heavy defeat in the first round of the Stuttgart Open to Jelena Ostapenko.

After this defeat, Raducanu revealed that she needed to undergo surgery to both of her wrists and a minor procedure on her left ankle.

The 2021 US Open champion has been focussing on recovery since, and has been updating fans on her progress on social media.

World No.11 and Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud has revealed what he thinks Raducanu can achieve when she returns, “On the women’s side, is Emma fit again? Is she going to play Australia? She’s a potential to probably win another Slam I think, for sure. If she’s doing a good pre-season.”

The Norwegian continued, “[It’s] explosive. And I think also if you see her moving around on the court she’s really good. When we watched her win the US Open, that was something that stood out.”

It seems as though Raducanu is fit again, with the 21-year-old entering both the Auckland Classic and Australian Open to begin the 2024 season.

Raducanu received a wildcard for the WTA 250 tournament in Auckland, that begins on Monday 1st January, but will need some withdrawals to gain direct entry into the main draw of the Australian Open.

Nāu mai, haere mai to @emmaraducanu 🤩🇬🇧 We can’t wait to see this Grand Slam champion make her 2024 return to the court in Auckland! Get ready for some summer heat on Centre Court 🔥 🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/cC2FzIgMy2#ASBClassic #LetsPlay pic.twitter.com/ghQjsGXcgK — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) December 6, 2023

Inside the baseline…

It has been a very disrupted season for Raducanu, who did not play a lot due to fitness issues even before her hiatus. Although her ranking has slipped to No.299, this break may have been a blessing for disguise for Raducanu, who has been thrown into the deep-end since making history as a qualifier in New York two years ago.

