Emma Raducanu out in Ostrava with defeat to fifth seed

Share: 0 Shares







Emma Raducanu is out of the WTA 500 Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic after losing to Daria Kasatkina.

The British number one was unfortunate to draw the French Open semi-finalist in the opening round, losing 7-5, 6-4 to the world number 11. On the other hand the draw was a tough one for Kasatkina too given Raducanu’s ranking of 67th in the world, given she does have a Slam title to her name.

“This tournament is so tough when you see the list of players here,” Kasatkina said after defeating Raducanu. “Whoever you get it’s a very tough opponent. So you have to be really focused and ready from the first point of the first match.

“I’m happy with my performance today and really excited for the next one.”

With the win Kasatkina leapfrogs past Aryna Sabalenka up to sixth in the live WTA race to the tour finals. She trails Carolina Garcia, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in third through to fifth in the race, but would overtake them all were she to win the title in Ostrava.

“It’s very motivating and very frustrating, I must tell you,” Kasatkina said of the Race. “Just a few tournaments left and everyone wants to win, everyone wants show their best at the end of the year. I hope to do it.

“We will see. What’s going to happen is going to happen.”

Next up the Russian takes on compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the quarter-finals, with a battle against Iga Swiatek a possibility in the semi-finals.

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner