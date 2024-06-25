Emma Raducanu in ‘better spirits’ as she reveals her ‘new self’

Emma Raducanu has spoken about her ‘rekindled love for tennis’, with the 21-year-old revealing why she still does not feel like her ‘old self’.

Raducanu is continuing her grass court season this week at the Eastbourne International, after reaching the semi-finals in Nottingham.

When speaking to press in the English seaside town, Raducanu explained why she is enjoying the sport again, “It’s a nice feeling for me because it hasn’t always been the case.

“I’m very happy to have rekindled the love for tennis and just enjoying the challenges that come with it and not getting so down about it, just trying a way to go around.”

Raducanu became the first person in history to win a Grand Slam from qualifying at the 2021 US Open, but has faced struggles with form and fitness since then.

However, it seems that the world No.168 has reignited her desire to succeed and Raducanu went onto reveal when she found her spark back.

“I would say right before Nottingham it happened,” answered Raducanu. “I’m just really grateful to have this feeling again because it’s something that I feel like I’ve been missing in a way for the last few years, and I haven’t felt this good about my tennis and excited about it and passionate for a long, long time.”

While Raducanu suggested that she feels at her best in a long time, the former No.10 explained why she still does not feel like her ‘old self’.

“I really feel like I’m in a lot better spirits on and off the court. Someone actually commented the other day – ‘Oh, it’s like you’re back to your old self’ – and I’d actually say, ‘No, it’s my new self’ because I have the experiences that I’ve learned from the past me, too,” explained Raducanu.

Raducanu will begin her Eastbourne International campaign later today against a fellow US Open champion in Sloane Stephens, who the Brit beat in their only previous meeting.

And on Friday, Raducanu will learn her first round Wimbledon opponent when the draw is made.

Inside the baseline…

It is great to hear Emma Raducanu speak in this way after such a tricky period since winning the US Open. Although many would suggest that winning a Grand Slam should be a great platform to push on from, the way that Raducanu did it really threw her into the limelight and meant that her career was not able to take the gradual growth. Raducanu looked good on the grass in Nottingham, so hopefully she can push on with a tricky opener in Eastbourne.

