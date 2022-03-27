Top
Emma Raducanu Indian Wells Masters 2022
British Tennis Players, Emma Raducanu, Tennis News, WTA Tennis Players

Emma Raducanu faces ‘massive learning curve’ says former top 10 pro

0 Shares

Tim Henman believes that Emma Raducanu is now coming to terms with just how much tennis is a “brutal sport” following her opening match loss at the Miami Open. 

Her loss to top ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova in Florida capped off a disappointing week for the 19-year-old British starlet as she also crashed out of the Indian Wells Masters in the second round.

In her first full season on the WTA tour, Raducanu has struggled with injuries and maintaining consistent performances. She has only gone further than the second round just once at a tournament in the past seven months since her US Open victory. This came when she reached the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open. In addition, she has only won two matches in 2022 out of a possible seven and was even forced to withdraw against Daria Saville at the Guadalajara Open in January.

Speaking after Raducanu’s loss to Siniakova, Tim Henman stated that despite the positives in her performance, expectations are still high from her first Grand Slam victory making it difficult for her following defeats. “It’s an unbelievably tough loss for Emma. She did everything but win the match and the quality from both women was fantastic.”

Speaking to Amazon Prime, “Everyone is going to compare the way she played at the US Open to here, but I think she played just as well as she did in New York. The reality is all the big points and big games, she managed to win in New York. It hasn’t happened here, but that’s why this is such a brutal sport. It’s a massive learning curve for Raducanu, but there are still so many positives to take from this match.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner

Victoria Azarenka Indian Wells 2022
‘It’s really disrespectful’ – Former world number five blasts ‘bizarre’ Victoria Azarenka retirement
Linda Fruhvirtova WTA Miami Open 2022
‘I’m having the time of my life!’ – Teenage WTA star ecstatic to be in last 16
Iga Swiatek Australian Open 2022
Iga Swiatek ‘is a very complete as a player’ says Slam great
Iga Swiatek Indian Wells WTA 2022
Iga Swiatek replaces Ash Barty as new World number one to make even more Polish history
Emma Raducanu Miami Open 2022
Impassioned Emma Raducanu defends herself against ‘unfair and misleading’ brand deal criticisms
Emma Raducanu Miami Open 2022
Emma Raducanu ‘losing the respect’ of her peers, top analyst claims

Emma Raducanu Indian Wells Masters 2022
0 Shares
By
0
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap