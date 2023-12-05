Emma Raducanu confirms intention to play the 2024 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has officially entered the 2024 Australian Open, however the former US Open champion may have to play qualifying to gain entry into the main tournament.

Raducanu has been out of action since April, having undergone surgery to both of her wrists and her left ankle, being forced to miss Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

The 21-year-old has only played 10 matches all year, with Raducanu’s best result coming at Indian Wells where she reached the fourth round.

Her last match before surgery did not go so well, winning only three games against Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

Since undergoing surgery, Raducanu has been updating fans on her recovery progress on social media and appears to be eyeing an official comeback now.

Raducanu was present on the official Australian Open entry list that was announced yesterday, using a protected ranking of No.103.

Grand Slam tournaments have 104 direct entrants, however due to numerous players using protected rankings Raducanu would currently have to play qualifying.

There is still a chance that Raducanu could gain direct entry to the first major of 2024, with the current No.296 needing four withdrawals to do so, or potentially receive a wildcard.

It is also unclear as to whether the Brit will be playing any warm-up tournaments prior to the Melbourne major.

The main draw of the 2024 Australian Open begins on Sunday 14th January, with the tournament being extended to 15 days for the first time in history.

Inside the baseline…

Fans will be delighted to see the return of Raducanu in an entry list, especially a Grand Slam entry list where she has produced her best tennis in the past. Raducanu is one of many exciting returning women using a protected ranking, alongside the likes of Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Jennifer Brady and Amanda Anisimova.

