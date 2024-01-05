Emma Raducanu claims there’s ‘a lot more to come’ after impressing in Auckland

Emma Raducanu was beaten by Elina Svitolina yesterday, but the 2021 US Open champion is taking the positives from her two matches back on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu was defeated by the Ukrainian No.1, 7-6(5) 6(3)-7 1-6, in a match that lasted almost three hours in Auckland.

Despite admitting that she was ‘disappointed’ with the outcome of the match, Raducanu believes that this is only the beginning for her, “It’s of course pretty exciting for me. I’ve only played two matches and also my court time has been pretty limited.”

The 21-year-old continued, “I’ve been training the last few months at the LTA, but I had a few setbacks with my wrists and ankles. So to be back up to speed after so little is a great sign.

“Of course I’m disappointed about today because I was a few points away and had a few forehands mid-court, but at least I took them. I think I’d regret it more if I just pushed it in and let her hit a winner, so at least it was on my terms. I’m looking forward to this season, it’s just the beginning. It’s week one – a lot more to come.”

Raducanu had beaten world No.134 Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first round, so was playing a much higher ranked opponent in No.25 Svitolina.

The Brit spoke about how ‘proud’ she was after going toe-to-toe with the Wimbledon semi-finalist, “I think I can take away that my level was pretty high for two sets, two long sets which lasted like two hours and 15 minutes,

“I’m pretty proud of how quickly I was able to get my level up to be able to compete with Elina. But it for sure gives me a lot of confidence and looking forward to in time with more matches, more practice, more gym sessions, seeing where I can go from there.”

Raducanu now has a week away from the matchcourt, before returning to a Grand Slam for the first time in a year after gaining direct entry to the Australian Open.

Inside the baseline…

Although on paper a second round defeat doesn’t always look that great, Emma Raducanu has to see her week in Auckland as a positive. The Brit may have lost to Elina Svitolina, but she arguably played a better match than in the first round, especially in those first two sets! Fans of Raducanu will be hoping for a favourable Australian Open draw, enabling her to get more matches and vital points to help build the ranking back up.

