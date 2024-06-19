Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka headline Wimbledon wildcard list

The Wimbledon wildcards have been announced, featuring Grand Slam champions including Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka, but not 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

Raducanu, who is currently ranked at No.165, has been awarded one of eight available wildcards for her home major.

The last time that the Brit required a wildcard for Wimbledon, she went onto reach the fourth round as an 18-year-old.

She is not the only former major winner to be awarded entry into the main draw, with Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber also being given wildcards.

It will be Osaka’s first appearance at Wimbledon since 2019, with the former No.1 yet to surpass the third round at The Championships.

Wozniacki is in a similar situation to Osaka, having returned to the WTA Tour last year after initially retiring in 2020.

Kerber is the only former Wimbledon champion in this list, having beaten Serena Williams to lift the Venus Rosewater dish back in 2018.

Other WTA wildcards have been awarded to British players Heather Watson, Fran Jones and Yuriko Miyazaki, with 2019 champion Simona Halep missing out.

The men’s singles wildcards have been offered to entirely British players including Liam Broady, 2023 Wimbledon boys champion Henry Searle and Billy Harris, with Dominic Thiem once again missing out on a Grand Slam wildcard in his final year on tour.

There is still one spot available, however that is usually reserved for the winner of the Ilkley Challenger taking place this week that Thiem is not featured in.

The main draw of the Wimbledon Championships begins on Monday 1st July.

Inside the baseline…

A lot of these wildcards are not a huge surprise really, with the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber always going to get wildcards as former Grand Slam champions trying to build their ranking back up. Emma Raducanu is in a similar situation after her injury hiatus and as a British player will bring even more crowds in. Although Dominic Thiem is a notable admission, it is not a huge surprise as he has never surpassed the fourth round as SW19.

Full Wimbledon wildcard list

Here is a full list of all the wildcards announced for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships including main draw, qualifying and doubles:

Men’s Singles – Main Draw

Liam Broady (GBR) Jan Choinski (GBR) Jacob Fearnley (GBR) Arthur Fery (GBR) Billy Harris (GBR) Paul Jubb (GBR) Henry Searle (GBR) To be announced

Women’s Singles – Main Draw

Francesca Jones (GBR) Angelique Kerber (GER) Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) Naomi Osaka (JPN) Emma Raducanu (GBR) Heather Watson (GBR) Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) To be announced

Men’s Singles – Qualifying

Oliver Bonding (GBR) Charles Broom (GBR) Jay Clarke (GBR) Felix Gill (GBR) George Loffhagen (GBR) Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR) To be announced Wild Card Play-off place Wild Card Play-off place

Women’s Singles – Qualifying

Emily Appleton (GBR) Amarni Banks (GBR) Sonay Kartal (GBR) Hannah Klugman (GBR) Clervie Ngounoue (USA) Mika Stojsavljevic(GBR) Mingge Xu (GBR) Wild Card Play-off place Wild Card Play-off place

Men’s Doubles

Liam Broady (GBR) and Billy Harris (GBR) Charles Broom (GBR) and Arthur Fery (GBR) Jay Clarke (GBR) and Marcus Willis (GBR) Daniel Evans (GBR) and Henry Searle (GBR) Jacob Fearnley (GBR) and Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR) To be announced To be announced

Women’s Doubles

Emily Appleton (GBR) and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) Alicia Barnett (GBR) and Freya Christie (GBR) Harriet Dart (GBR) and Maia Lumsden (GBR) To be announced To be announced To be announced To be announced

The initial wild cards for The Championships 2024 have been announced ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 19, 2024

