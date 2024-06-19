Andy Murray gets ‘great reward’ in 1000th ATP Tour match

Andy Murray has become only the 19th player in the Open Era to play 1000th ATP Tour matches, winning his first match at Queen’s Club since 2021 to do so.

Murray beat Alexei Popyrin, 6-3 3-6 6-3, in what is set to be the Brit’s final ever appearance at the tournament he has won a record five times.

After the match, Murray signified that it was his 1000th tour-level match by writing it on the TV camera, but the 37-year-old admitted that he was actually not aware of the achievement until his mother, Judy Murray, had told him.

“I have felt better. It was enough today. I didn’t realise it was my 1,000th match until my mum told me just before I came out,” declared Murray. “It is a lot of matches. A lot of wear and tear on the body. It is not easy but I managed to push through it.”

Murray is only the fifth active player to reach this milestone, joining Novak Djokovic (1324), Rafael Nadal (1300), Fernando Verdasco (1006) and Richard Gasquet (1004).

Despite this achievement, it is actually only Murray’s seventh win of 2024, something that he noted in his post-match interview, “Obviously during the match it is difficult, but it is a great reward at the end for the hard work and effort I put in during the match. I have not got many wins this year. It has been a difficult season. I served it out very well. I did well to come through in the end.”

The former world No.1 continued, “Any win that you can get is important, that’s why we’re playing. With Wimbledon a few weeks away I want to build up some confidence and get matches in my legs. It’s great to get another win here.”

Murray will look to continue his Wimbledon preparation at Queen’s later today, when he takes on world No.43 Jordan Thompson.

Even in the final months of his career, Andy Murray continues to break more records and to do it with his first win in five matches must have felt even sweeter. Jordan Thompson will be a difficult player to follow up his progress against, especially with the Australian just beating Holger Rune, however Murray did beat the No.43 on the grass of Surbiton last year.

