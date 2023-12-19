Andy Murray signs up for doubles tournament in unlikely pairing with top 10 star

Andy Murray had already signed up to play singles at the upcoming Brisbane International, but he has now also added the doubles tournament to his schedule.

Murray has signed up to play with singles No.8 Holger Rune in Brisbane, in a first-time pairing between the duo that are 16 years apart in age.

The Brit only played one doubles tournament in 2023, reaching the quarter-finals of the Washington Open alongside compatriot Dan Evans.

@andy_murray / Evans defeat Krajicek / Pavic 6-3, 6-4 to advance to round 2!

Murray’s inactivity on the doubles court has left his ranking at No.573, however it appears that the former No.1 is looking to improve that in 2024.

Rune also does not play doubles on a regular basis, playing only six matches this year and actually has a lower ranking than Murray of No.579.

Not only have they never competed alongside each other in doubles before, Murray has also not played Rune in an official singles match.

Their only previous meeting came in an exhibition match earlier this year prior to Wimbledon, with the Dane beating Murray, 6-4 6-4.

Murray praised the 20-year-old after that match, “He’s one of the top players in the world so you know exactly where your game’s at, which things to work on.”