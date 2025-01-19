Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils achieve upsets at Australian Open

Married duo Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils both defeat fourth seeds to advance to the fourth round in Melbourne.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, one of tennis’s most celebrated couples, each secured significant victories at the Australian Open. Competing consecutively on Margaret Court Arena, both players overcame fourth-seeded opponents to advance to the tournament’s fourth round.

Gael Monfils, at 38 years old, showcased his skill and athleticism by defeating American Taylor Fritz. After dropping the first set 3-6, Monfils rallied to win the next three sets 7-5, 7-6(1), 6-4. This victory places Monfils alongside Roger Federer as the only men aged 38 or older to reach the Australian Open’s fourth round since the tournament expanded in 1988.

Following her husband’s triumph, Elina Svitolina took to the same court and delivered an inspired performance against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. Despite losing the first set 2-6, Svitolina rebounded to claim the match with subsequent set scores of 6-4, 6-0. Svitolina expressed her motivation, stating, “I got inspired after my husband’s win.”

The couple’s synchronized victories not only highlight their individual prowess but also underscore the unique dynamic of their partnership, as both navigate the challenges of professional tennis while supporting each other’s careers.

Looking ahead, Svitolina is set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the next round, while Monfils will compete against Ben Shelton.

There’s something magical about watching Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils thrive on the same day at a Grand Slam, and their back-to-back victories at the Australian Open felt like tennis poetry. It wasn’t just their wins… it was the way they fed off each other’s energy, proving that love and sport can intertwine beautifully. Monfils, defying age and expectations, lit up the court with his trademark flair, while Svitolina followed with a fierce comeback that showcased her determination and heart. Their connection is palpable, a rare and inspiring partnership that reminds us why we love this sport—not just for the battles on the court, but for the stories and relationships that fuel them.

