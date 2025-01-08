Elena Rybakina coaching split deepens: Vukov’s suspension

Elena Rybakina and coach Stefano Vukov’s break takes a turn as his suspension raises fresh questions about coaching conduct

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, has recently been at the center of a coaching controversy involving her former coach, Stefano Vukov. She has chosen to bring him back on her team. Allegations of verbal abuse and misconduct surfaced during her matches, sparking broader debates about the boundaries of acceptable behavior in professional tennis coaching.

In the weeks following Rybakina’s announcement, the ITF confirmed that Stefano Vukov had been temporarily suspended for breaching the sport’s code of conduct. Reports allege that his suspension was tied to instances of inappropriate behavior during matches, which included public criticism of Rybakina during high-pressure moments.

The suspension of Vukov has ignited conversations about the boundaries of coach-player relationships in professional tennis. Vukov’s coaching style, which some described as intense and confrontational, had drawn both praise and criticism from fans and analysts. His suspension, however, has fuelled a reassessment across social media of how far a coach can push an athlete before crossing ethical lines.

Under Vukov’s guidance, Rybakina included winning Wimbledon and being a consistent Top-10 player. Vukov’s courtside behavior, including visible frustration and critical gestures during matches, drew attention from fans and analysts, culminating in heightened scrutiny at the 2023 Australian Open. Vukov issued statements defending his approach as a form of motivation.

Inside the baseline…

The fallout from Rybakina and Vukov’s split and his suspension is a pivotal moment for professional tennis. While coaching has always involved a balance of discipline and support, this situation shows the need for clearer boundaries and higher accountability. Coaches wield significant influence over players’ careers, and their methods must evolve alongside the growing awareness of mental health in sports. For Rybakina, this chapter represents not just a professional pivot but a powerful message: Success should not come at the expense of respect and well-being. How far is too far?

READ NEXT: Team USA Triumphs: Why tennis stars compete in the United Cup

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner