Team USA Triumphs: Why tennis stars compete in the United Cup

From ranking points to national pride, the United Cup offers players a unique way to start their season.

Team USA’s United Cup victory marks their second title, making them the most successful nation in the short history of the event. Featuring a unique mixed-team format, ranking points, and team atmosphere, the tournament is different to other pre-season events.

Unlike traditional tournaments, the United Cup brings male and female players together to compete as teammates under their national banners, which does not normally happen in an individual sport. For fans, the mixed-gender matchups add a twist, with matches alternating between men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and even mixed doubles.

The tournament provides substantial ATP and WTA ranking points, making it an appealing option for players looking to climb the rankings early in the season. Coco Gauff capitalized on this by going 6-0 for the start of her 2025 season. There is a $15 million prize pool that takes it beyond the level of a normal exhibition.

Held across Australia in cities like Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, the United Cup serves as preparation for the Australian Open. Players can adapt to the playing conditions, build match fitness, and gain momentum heading into the first Grand Slam of the year. Taylor Fritz, who secured a victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the final 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4).

The United Cup has also attracted significant global attention with the national pride aspect. The 2025 final drew a substantial viewership. This tournament replaced the ATP Cup in 2023 and introduced a mixed-gender format.

Inside the baseline…

The United Cup is a smart way for players to kick off the season. The mix of individual and team dynamics not only challenges athletes in new ways but also builds camaraderie rarely seen in tennis. The chance to compete alongside players of the opposite gender, representing their country, adds a unique layer of pride and excitement.

For seasoned players, this event feels like a great use of time. It provides high-stakes matches, ranking points, and a team atmosphere, all while preparing for the Australian Open. The mixed-gender format is also a step toward greater inclusivity in the sport, offering equal prominence to both men and women. The United Cup isn’t just a warm-up; it’s becoming a cornerstone of modern tennis.

READ NEXT: Nick Kyrgios claims he ‘almost needs a miracle’ to play Australian Open

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner