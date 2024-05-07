Former world No.8 qualifies for final appearance at Italian Open just days after retiring

Diego Schwartzman has qualified for his final main draw appearance at the Italian Open just days after announcing his retirement from professional tennis.

The former world No.8 came from behind to defeat Mikhail Kukushkin 4-6 6-2 6-3 in the second round of qualifying to book his spot in the main draw in Rome.

Coming victorious out of the storm ⚡ ???????? Diego Schwartzman defeats Kukushkin and secures a spot in the main draw on his last Rome appearance!#IBI24 | @atptour | @dieschwartzman pic.twitter.com/rM1iNVV9OH — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 7, 2024

Schwartzman took to social media on Sunday to declare that 2024 will be his final full season on the ATP Tour.

The Argentine will hang up his boots next year after playing in his home tournament in Buenos Aires for one last time.

“What a journey,” he wrote. “How many moments I would never have imagined, how many anecdotes I would never have dreamed of, how many people I met who helped me grow, who taught me so much, who made me a much better player and person than I was before.

“Every corner of the court, every second of training, every point in the match, in every moment I was immensely happy.

“Tennis has given me everything I have and much more that I will carry with me forever. It was a wonderful trip.”

Diego Schwartzman at the Italian Open

It seems fitting that Schwartzman was able to come through adversity in qualifying to secure his spot in the main draw of the Italian Open for a final farewell in Rome.

The Italian capital has been a happy hunting ground for the 31-year-old, a tournament that has welcomed his success in previous years.

Schwartzman defeated ten-time champion Rafael Nadal en route to the final in 2020, where he came up short against Novak Djokovic.

This was one step further than his semi-final run at the Foro Italico a year prior.

