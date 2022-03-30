Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka ATP comebacks cut short

Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka made their long-awaited ATP returns within hours of each other at the Andalucia Open, but both greats suffered straight sets defeats.

Three-time Grand Slam ace Wawrinka last played at last year’s Qatar Open, whilst 2020 US Open winner Thiem last featured at the Mallorca Championships in June.

Wawrinka has since undergone two foot surgeries, whilst Austrian great Thiem required treatment on his wrist.

At the Challenger Tour event, Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to world number 228 Pedro Cachin, whilst Wawrinka was ousted by 131st ranked Elias Ymer 6-2, 6-4.

In a post published to his social media channels, Thiem wrote “today’s been one of those days with big emotions and mixed feelings. You can imagine how happy I was today to be on a tennis court, doing what I love the most: playing tennis and competing again.

“After all these months, all those setbacks I had in the past few months, I was able to play again to feel the adrenaline of the competition. I felt like a player again.

“Obviously, the result today is the bitter part. I wanted to win, and I have to accept the defeat in a humble manner. This is only the beginning of a long way to the top of my game.

“This is something I knew could happen and the only thing I can say is that I am going to give it all to try to come back to my best level.”

Meanwhile, Wawrinka said “I think physically it was good, it was really positive. I was super happy to be back playing a tournament, to get the emotion, to get the stress of a match again.

“I was focused on trying to do my best with the level I have right now, and I knew it would be difficult, but in general I think it’s only a positive week for me. I’ve been practising well and I’m going to keep practising and keep building for the next few weeks.

“There is a short-term goal, and a long-term goal. It’s tough to say about timing.

“I know that my level will be much better at Roland-Garros, there is still a lot of time to prepare for the tournament, so for sure I will show a much better shape. I am not worried about Roland-Garros nor Wimbledon.

“I need to focus on the moment, to focus on what I’m doing today to get to the level I want to be.”

Thiem will return to the ATP Tour next week to compete at the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh, Morocco.

