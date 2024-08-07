Denis Shapovalov calls for ‘better rules’ after receiving ‘hefty fine’ following disqualification

Denis Shapovalov has issued a statement calling for the ATP to protect players more, with the Canadian also revealing that he will contest the ‘hefty fine’ given to him following disqualification in Washington D.C.

Shapovalov reached the quarter-finals in the US capital last week, where he faced second seed Ben Shelton.

Despite Shelton having a match point in the second set tie-break, it did not reach a natural conclusion after Shapovalov was disqualified for allegedly swearing at someone in the stands.

This disqualification meant that Shapovalov would lose his ranking points and prize money, but the 25-year-old has since had that reinstated following appeal.

However, in a statement released on social media Shapovalov revealed that he has to pay a fine worth more than half of his $53,240 prize money.

“Dear fans, I would like to thank you for standing by my side through these last few days. As you can imagine, it’s been an extremely stressful time for me,” Shapovalov wrote on social media. “I continue to feel shocked and disappointed over the decision to disqualify me from my match against Ben in Washington. It was not fair to me, him or anyone that was there to watch the match.”

The former top 10 player continued, “I of course immediately submitted my appeal to the ATP and I am pleased and thankful with the quick decision to reinstate my points and prize money. I must state however that I do not agree with the hefty fine I was given, which is more than half the prize money I earned last week, and will continue to fight that.

“We all work extremely hard – our tennis careers are our lives and should not be derailed by unnecessary, subjective ruling. I also hope the ATP can put better rules in place for protecting players from abusive fans.

“I’d also like to take this time to thank the players that have openly stood up for me in the press and on social media. As difficult as these last few days have been, I am excited to be back in Montreal in front of the Canadian fans. I hope I can continue building off my good week in Washington on home soil.”

Shapovalov will now look to put the disappointment of his Washington D.C. disqualification behind him at his home Masters 1000 event in Montreal this week, with the current World No.106 playing playing qualifier Brandon Nakashima later today.

Inside the baseline…

It is certainly a tricky situation, but Denis Shapovalov is very clear that the wrong decision was made and that more needs to be done to protect players. Despite how aggrieved Shapovalov may feel, it is probably best for the Canadian to try and move on from it, as it could linger and cause psychological problems in future matches, including at a very important tournament for him in Montreal this week.

