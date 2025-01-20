Days 1 and 2 Australian Open quarterfinals preview

The Australian Open quarterfinal matches will feature Novak Djokovic versus Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Sasha Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka taking the court.

The first day of quarterfinal action at the Australian Open promises exhilarating matchups. In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, will face third seed Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 4-3, with their most recent encounter at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Djokovic secured victory.

In the women’s singles, top seed Coco Gauff is set to compete against 11th seed Paula Badosa. Their head-to-head record stands at 3-3, with Gauff winning their last meeting in the 2024 Beijing semi-final.

The second day of quarterfinal action features defending champion Aryna Sabalenka playing against 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka aims to continue her performance to secure a spot in the semifinals. She is the youngest player to win 18 consecutive Grand Slam matches on hard court since Serena Williams (2002-2004).

In the men’s singles, second seed Alexander Zverev is set to face 12th seed Tommy Paul. Zverev looks to secure his spot in the semi-final to get one step closer to his first Grand-Slam.

Inside the Baseline…

The first two days of the Australian Open quarterfinals are setting up some exciting storylines. Djokovic vs. Alcaraz is a matchup filled with intrigue, as both players bring contrasting styles and a fierce determination to win. Sabalenka looks poised to defend her title, while Gauff’s consistency and ability to rise to the occasion could make her a major threat. Zverev and Paul’s clash is also one to watch, with both players showing plenty of promise. These matches are more than just for semifinal spots. They’re opportunities for each player to make a statement.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic boycotts Channel 9 interviews after comments

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner