Carlos Alcaraz advises Next Gen ‘don’t beat me, I guess’
Carlos Alcaraz humorously addresses the rise of Next Gen stars like Joao Fonseca, Learner Tien, and Jakub Mensik, who are making waves at the Australian Open.

During the Australian Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about the emergence of young stars such as Learner Tien, Joao Fonseca, and Jakub Mensik. In his lighthearted response, Alcaraz, who is only 21, responded with, “I’m talking like I’m 30 years old… I’m just two years older than them. What advice? Don’t beat me, I guess.”

The tournament has seen winning performances from the Next Gen, including:

    • Learner Tien: The 19-year-old American achieved a significant upset by defeating World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. Tien is now the youngest male to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open since Rafael Nadal accomplished the feat in 2005.
    • Jakub Mensik: The 18-year-old Czech player continued his form by advancing to the third round, defeating higher-ranked opponents, marking his best performance at a Grand Slam and catching the attention of the best players. He lost in the fourth round in five sets to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
    • Joao Fonseca: The 19-year-old Brazilian reached the third round before falling to a more experienced opponent. His powerful forehand and dynamic movement have earned praise as he continues to gain experience at the highest level.
    • Alex Michelsen: The 20-year-old American has reached the fourth round, where he will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

While Alcaraz remains a firm favorite for the title, his comment underscores the growing competitiveness of the tour, as young players are beginning to challenge the established stars. Alcaraz is set to face Jack Draper in the fourth round.

Inside the Baseline…
It’s incredible to watch the rise of this Next Gen talent. Players like Learner Tien and Jakub Mensik are fearlessly stepping onto the court and playing like they belong. Seeing Alcaraz, still so young himself, joking about them not beating him adds a playful yet humbling touch to the tournament. It’s a reminder that tennis is evolving fast, and this new wave of talent isn’t waiting in the wings—they’re here, and they’re ready to compete. Their confidence, maturity, and drive make me excited for what’s to come, not just in this tournament, but in the future of tennis

