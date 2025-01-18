Carlos Alcaraz advises Next Gen ‘don’t beat me, I guess’

During the Australian Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about the emergence of young stars such as Learner Tien, Joao Fonseca, and Jakub Mensik. In his lighthearted response, Alcaraz, who is only 21, responded with, “I’m talking like I’m 30 years old… I’m just two years older than them. What advice? Don’t beat me, I guess.”

The tournament has seen winning performances from the Next Gen, including:

Learner Tien: The 19-year-old American achieved a significant upset by defeating World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. Tien is now the youngest male to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open since Rafael Nadal accomplished the feat in 2005. Jakub Mensik: The 18-year-old Czech player continued his form by advancing to the third round, defeating higher-ranked opponents, marking his best performance at a Grand Slam and catching the attention of the best players. He lost in the fourth round in five sets to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Joao Fonseca: The 19-year-old Brazilian reached the third round before falling to a more experienced opponent. His powerful forehand and dynamic movement have earned praise as he continues to gain experience at the highest level. Alex Michelsen : The 20-year-old American has reached the fourth round, where he will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur.



While Alcaraz remains a firm favorite for the title, his comment underscores the growing competitiveness of the tour, as young players are beginning to challenge the established stars. Alcaraz is set to face Jack Draper in the fourth round.