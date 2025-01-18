Carlos Alcaraz advises Next Gen ‘don’t beat me, I guess’
Carlos Alcaraz humorously addresses the rise of Next Gen stars like Joao Fonseca, Learner Tien, and Jakub Mensik, who are making waves at the Australian Open.
Inside the Baseline…
It’s incredible to watch the rise of this Next Gen talent. Players like Learner Tien and Jakub Mensik are fearlessly stepping onto the court and playing like they belong. Seeing Alcaraz, still so young himself, joking about them not beating him adds a playful yet humbling touch to the tournament. It’s a reminder that tennis is evolving fast, and this new wave of talent isn’t waiting in the wings—they’re here, and they’re ready to compete. Their confidence, maturity, and drive make me excited for what’s to come, not just in this tournament, but in the future of tennis
