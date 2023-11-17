Jannik Sinner dismisses injury concerns after perfect ATP Finals group stage

Jannik Sinner has assured fans he did not suffer an injury problem as he beat Holger Rune to maintain his perfect record in the ATP Finals group stage.

Sinner has been the standout player in Turin so far, with him beating Novak Djokovic in his second match.

He went into the match against Rune already assured of his qualification for the semi-finals, although if he lost it would have seen the Dane qualify as well at the expense of Djokovic.

However, Sinner came through an entertaining contest 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, and he says he came through it injury-free as well.

“I felt some pain in the second set, but then it disappeared,” Sinner said. “It was in a specific movement, but really everything is fine in my body. I never thought about having to retire or anything like that.

“For me, it was very important to win this match because I needed to confirm everything I had done well against Novak. I had never beaten Holger and it was clear that it was going to be a great battle.

“It is fantastic to have been able to win. He is a great player and serves great. This is an important victory for me and I know I have a great opportunity to do something important on Saturday.

“It’s a privilege to be in the semi-finals of this tournament, and even more so taking place in Italy. I like to have some pressure.

“I am enjoying it and I just hope continue with this level of tennis.”

Jannik Sinner tipped for major 2024 breakthrough

Sinner will now face either Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, although he will have to wait until the conclusion of Red Group before he does.

One thing for sure is that no one will be relishing playing him in this form, especially in front of his home supporters.

US Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz says he would enjoy another battle with the Italian in what is a growing rivalry, and he thinks Sinner is on the verge of a major breakthrough in 2024.

“As a huge fan of tennis, it was one of the best matches of the year,” Alcaraz said of Sinner’s win over Novak Djokovic. “It was a high quality of tennis and an unbelievable match. I think everybody enjoyed that match.

“Honestly, it would be really tough if I face Jannik in Italy. The crowd is going to be behind him. But who knows? I would love to play that battle against him. Every match that we face each other is an amazing match.”

“He is one of those guys who are able to win a Grand Slam. I think he’s going to reach the No.1 in 2024 or he’s going to give himself the chance to reach the No.1.”

