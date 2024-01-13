Top
Daniil Medvedev Cincinnati Open 2022
ATP Tennis Players, Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev, Tennis News

Daniil Medvedev says ‘new year, new me’ as he vows to mature in 2024


Daniil Medvedev says he hopes to finally mature this season and present a calmer figure on court – although he doesn’t know how it will stand the test of competition.

While there can be no doubting the quality of Medvedev’s tennis, his temperament has often been called into question.

It has led him to have several altercations with crowds, and his relationship with the spectators at the Australian Open has always been quite strained in the past.

He is happy to accept responsibility for that, acknowledging that he struggles to contain and control his emotions on the court.

However, he has rolled out the ‘new year, new me’ sentiment ahead of the new season, although whether he can deliver that in the heat of competition remains to be seen.

“Sometimes I could feel it could be – how we call it – not fair in a way. Life is not fair.

“Sometimes I would deserve it for different actions that I did. That’s what I’m saying. I want to change. I want to mature.

“I feel like I’ve done a big step these last months. Hopefully people can see it on the court because that’s the toughest challenge, tournaments.

“When you’re on court, that’s where the adrenaline is on its highest. That’s where it’s tougher to control your emotions. That’s how I want to be.

“I know maybe it was not the best Grand Slam in terms of me and the crowd. Even if something happens, I just want to kind of go with who I am, try to do less of stupid things that don’t help me as a person and tennis player.

“Hopefully I can achieve it this season, and we’re going to see a new Daniil Medvedev. It’s too early to say. We’ll have to see at the end of the season.”

READ NEXT: How to watch the 2024 Australian Open for free on live stream

 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

 Social >> FacebookTwitter & YouTube

 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner


By
0

Michael Graham, Tennishead.net Editor, has been a professional sports journalist for his whole career and is especially passionate about tennis. He's been the Editor of Tennishead.net for over 5 years and loves watching live tennis by visiting as many tournaments as possible. Michael specialises in writing in-depth features about the ATP & WTA tours.